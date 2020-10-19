It’s wine time

The Sautee Nacoochee Center, located near Helen, Georgia, will present The Georgia Mountains Vintage Affair, named Swirl, Sip, Savor – A Blind Wine Tasting Soiree, on Friday and Saturday nights, November 13-14.

The evening of wine tasting, dinner, camaraderie, and entertainment offers participants the chance to win eight bottles of wine.

Swirl, Sip, Savor will be held from 6-9 p.m. in the historic gymnasium over two evenings so that attendance can be small and physical distancing large.

A maximum of 48 people may attend the soiree each night. Eight wines will be tasted, and a four-course dinner will be served. Visions of the Oasis, a local “Danse Orientale” group, will perform, and guests can participate in a cash raffle.

Tables of four are available for $160. Each couple will also need to bring three identical bottles of their favorite wine.

Of those three bottles, two will be used for tasting and one held for the winning wine package. All the wines will be assigned a number and packaged so they are unidentifiable. There will be three groups of four tables of four guests, and each group will taste eight wines.

Guests should bring cash or cash equivalent to participate in the cash raffle throughout each evening and bid on the winning wines. Dress is cocktail or evening casual.

For tickets and more information, visit www.snca.org or call 706-878-3300.

The following COVID-19 protocols will be in place both nights of the event to ensure the comfort and safety of attendees and the community.

Temperatures will be checked at the door.

Contact tracing information will be recorded.

Masks are to be worn when not seated at table.

Physical distancing will be encouraged when not seated at table.

Servers will wear masks and gloves.

The Georgia Mountains Vintage Affair is an annual, themed event organized to raise funds to support the Sautee Nacoochee Center.