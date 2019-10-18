Johnson City celebrates 'Johnson City Sessions'

× Expand Don Flemons

Join the 90th Anniversary of the Johnson City Sessions this Saturday to pay to tribute to “Tell It To Me – The Johnson City Sessions.”

The event will be held on Main Street in Downtown Johnson City from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Family-friendly events include top-notch bluegrass and old-time music acts from the main stage, kid friendly music and square dancing from the children's stage, a vinyl record fair, informative talks by guest speakers regarding the importance of the Johnson City Sessions recordings, and more. The celebration is event is free to the public.

Headliners include Willie Watson, Don Flemons, and Amythyst Kiah.