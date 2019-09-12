Join us with bestselling author Megan Shepherd

× Expand Kristi Hedberg Photography Megan Shepherd

Smoky Mountain Living is your host as New York Times bestselling author Megan Shepherd visits Highland Books in Brevard, North Carolina, Friday to discuss her new book Midnight Beauties.

Growing up among books - her family owned Highland Books in her youth - instilled in Shepherd great respect for stories and the language intrinsic in their telling.

After college she enrolled in the Peace Corps, and while in Senegal she worked on a literacy project in which the people shared traditionally held stories and tales. “That is when I started to realize that normal people can tell stories,” she told Smoky Mountain Living for a feature story in the upcoming October-November edition.

That realization set her on a career of writing.

Shepherd has authored three young adult series: The Madman’s Daughter, The Cage, and Grim Lovelies. She has also published a number of short stories as well as a middle-grade novel Secret Horses of Briar Hill, which was nominated for the Carnegie Medal, received starred reviews from Kirkus, Booklist, and Shelf Awareness, and was written up in Time magazine and The Wall Street Journal.

The Madman’s Daughter has been optioned for film by Paramount Pictures.

This event in Brevard starts at 6 p.m. with introduction by Smoky Mountain Living managing editor Jonathan Austin. It is sure to be a spooky good time with lots of fun and snacks provided by Blue Ridge Bakery. The store is located at 36 West Main Street in downtown Brevard. We hope to see you all there!

Look for the feature story about Megan in the upcoming edition of Smoky Mountain Living.