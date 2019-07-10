Kayakers enjoy Tuckasegee water release

Mother nature and engineering combine to create quite a show in Jackson County, North Carolina, when the Lake Glenville Dam releases whitewater into the west fork of the Tuckasegee River, briefly creating class IV rapids over a 5.5-mile stretch.

Experienced paddlers from throughout the southeast turn out for the West Fork recreational releases. Remaining release dates are July 13, July 27, August 10, and August 24. Releases occur at 10 a.m.

High Falls - sometimes called Cullowhee Falls - is located below the dam on Lake Glenville. A trail to view the falls was originally created for kayakers challenging the rapids that occur as the dam releases take place.

Normally the double 150-foot falls are serene as they cascade into the Tuckasegee Gorge below. As the dam releases, the falls become an impressive force of raging water.

Access to the High Falls trail is directly across from the Lake Glenville swim beach.

Don’t stand under falls before the release; that wave of water happens fast and there is little chance of dodging it.

Officials warn that the high flows and the natural environment where flows occur can create dangerous conditions. Duke Energy, which releases these flows to comply with its license requirements, neither encourages nor discourages recreational use of high flows by the public. Any recreational use by the public during high flows should be limited to experienced individuals.

Get there early for premier positioning and to view the quiet falls from the banks before the raging water ensues.

You can also observe the kayakers at the take-out near the Thorpe powerhouse along N.C. 107.