KCT presents 'The Ballad of Robin Hood'

Knoxville Children’s Theatre will present a live stage adaptation of the classic adventure tale “The Ballad of Robin Hood.” The play will be performed August 16 - September 1: Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.

In this adaptation, the heir to the throne, Richard the Lionhearted, is abroad, and forces led by the sheriff of Nottingham, seek to crown a usurper, the wicked Prince John.

But the rightful Earl of Huntingdon, Robert Fitzooth of Locksley, also known as Robin Hood, joins with other stouthearted men and women of England to fight for the true king. “The Ballad of Robin Hood” is based on one of the most famous adventure stories of all time and features many favorite characters including Friar Tuck, Little John, Maid Marion and more.

The play is performed by 16 young actors from ages 10 to 16.

For more information, visit https://knoxvillechildrenstheatre.com .

The theater is located at 109 East Churchwell Avenue, Knoxville.