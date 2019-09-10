Kephart biography authors to discuss their work at WCU

× Expand Courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains Association/George Masa Collection A man, a pistol, a snake Horace Kephart (pictured) and George Masa were involved in the verification and naming of geographic features in the Smokies under the direction of the U.S. Department of Interior.

A program titled Kephart: A Librarian’s Effort to Create a National Park will be presented by Great Smoky Mountains Association and the Friends of Hunter Library on Thursday, September 26, beginning at 6 p.m.

Back of Beyond: A Horace Kephart Biography co-authors George Ellison and Janet McCue will speak on the main floor of Western Carolina University's Hunter Library in Cullowhee, North Carolina, along with George Frizzell, former archivist of Hunter Library's Special Collections.

Following the hour-long discussion moderated by WCU professor Mae Claxton, guests are invited to an open house to view items in the Kephart Collection.

An icon of the Southern Appalachian region known for the seminal books Camping and Woodcraft (1906) and Our Southern Highlanders (1913), Horace Kephart was instrumental in efforts to establish the Appalachian Trail along the Tennessee-North Carolina border. But Kephart is perhaps best known for his decade-long crusade to help protect the Smokies as a national park. For Kephart, this campaign represented a personal commitment: “I owe my life to these mountains and I want them preserved so that others may profit from them,” he wrote.

Great Smoky Mountains Association will be on hand for both the Thursday evening event, as well as at Mountain Heritage Day on Saturday, September 28, with copies of the book available.

Great Smoky Mountains Association's publications are designed to enhance greater public understanding, enjoyment and appreciation for the national park. A national park partner, GSMA has provided more than $44 million to support the park's educational, scientific and historical programs since its inception 66 years ago.

