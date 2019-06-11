Celebrate Fourth of July on Mabry’s Hill

× Expand Photo by Zuza Gałczyńska

Mabry-Hazen House is hosting an old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration on Thursday, July 4, from 5:30 -10 p.m. Residents and visitors are invited to gather with friends, family, and museum staff to celebrate Independence Day, the Declaration of Independence, and community. Enjoy great views, good food and beer, live music, and tours of the 1858 house in a fun, casual atmosphere. Last year nearly 250 people attended the Mabry-Hazen house Fourth of July celebration and organizers expect the same attendance this year.

Overlooking downtown Knoxville to the west and the Great Smoky Mountains to south, Mabry's Hill enjoys a spectacular view of the City of Knoxville's Festival on the Fourth fireworks. Launched from Henley Street Bridge, the western side of Mabry's Hill offers an unparalleled seat to the city’s firework show. “When you see the view here, you understand what drew Mabrys, Civil War armies, the Hazens, and present-day Knoxvillians to this place. At 230 feet above the river, Mabry’s Hill offers an incomparable 360-degree panorama of the city,” said Executive Director Patrick Hollis.

Attendees can bring their lawn chairs and blankets and spread out on over seven acres of green space at the house. Take in the surrounding natural beauty and history while savoring food from Knox Wurst food truck and beer from a local brewery. Tickets include two adult beverages. Food will be available for purchase from Knox Wurst. Lemonade, and water will also be served.

“We'll also have several activities for kids and the young at heart including sack races, seed spitting contests, three-legged races, bocce, croquet, corn hole, cake walk and much more,” Hollis said. Tours of the historic home will begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks are expected to start at 9:35 p.m.

Tickets and more information is available online.

The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located

atop Mabry’s Hill. Built in 1858, three generations of the same family lived in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville and the Tennessee River. The museum showcases one of the largest original family collection in America, with over 2,000 original artifacts on display.