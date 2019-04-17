Knoxville celebrates with Dogwood Arts Festival

The 58th annual Dogwood Arts Festival will be held April 26-28, in the heart of downtown Knoxville, Tennessee.

The spring celebration features a fine art market, live music, artist demonstrations, and hands-on activities for kids and adults. The festival takes place on Market Square and adjoining Krutch Park, set against a canvas of blossoming trees and outdoor sculptures

This festival, a long-standing Knoxville tradition, sees 40,000 to 50,000 people over the 3-day weekend each year.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (music until 10 p.m.); and Sunday: 10 a. m. –5 p.m., with music starting at 11 a.m.)

The Creation Station Kid’s Area hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.