Knoxville Choral Society presents Stargazer

The Knoxville Choral Society is planning a show that examines humankind’s place in the vastness of the universe. The past meets the present - both musically and textually - in a concert titled Stargazer, which pulls back the veil of centuries-old mysticism that surrounds the stars, planets, and the universe.

Stargazer centers around Ralph Vaughan Williams’ 5 Mystical Songs and Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass, along with shorter choral works Seek Him That Maketh The Seven Stars by Jonathan Dove and Eric Whitcre’s Lux Nova.

The Stargazer performance takes place Thursday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m., at Central Bearden Baptist Church, 6300 Deane Hill Dr., Knoxville. Tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased at the door, from a choral society member or by visiting the Knoxville Choral Society website, www.knoxvillechoralsociety.org.

The Knoxville Choral Society is an auditioned choir that has been bringing choral music to East Tennessee since 1951. The society is dedicated to maintaining a rich tradition of choral excellence for members and audiences.