The Amadeus Chamber Ensemble will offer “Mozart! An Operatic Feast” as the third concert of its 2022-2023 season.

The program, devoted to operatic works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, will take place on Sunday, February 5, at 6 p.m. in the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, 711 S. Northshore Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Brian Salesky, former executive and artistic director of Knoxville Opera, will conduct the concert featuring beloved favorites and intriguing rarities from 15 Mozart operas.

Salesky produced a unique Mainly Mozart Festival in Knoxville in 2006.

The quintet of soloists includes Venezuelan soprano Maria Brea, soprano Jacqueline Brecheen, New York mezzosoprano Kara Cornell, tenor Kirk Dougherty, and Minnesota Opera baritone Aaron Keeney. The ensemble’s concertmaster is violinist Miroslav Hristov, who will play solos in scenes from The Shepherd King and The Abduction from the Seraglio.

Admission is free. Reservations are suggested to ensure a seat and may be made here at the reservations website.