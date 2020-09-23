Knoxville Opera offers free concert

× Expand Tennessee Trails Photography

Knoxville Opera will perform a free concert at the Ijams Nature Center on September 27, at 2:30 p.m.

The program will feature popular selections from Broadway, movies, operetta, and opera. The concert will be hosted by Knoxville Opera’s Artistic Director Brian Salesky, who will accompany Knoxville singers soprano Jacquie Brecheen and tenor Wayd Odle.

Attendance will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to 50 socially-distanced guests seated on the lawn in front of the pavilion, located near the front entrance of the visitor center. All attendees must reserve a ticket online in order to attend. Tickets may be reserved on the Ijams website.

Guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and sit on the lawn. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase in the Ijams Visitor Center. In the event of rain, the event may be postponed to a later date.

Knoxville Opera’s mission is to provide the residents of East Tennessee with high quality, locally produced opera and to contribute to the future of the operatic art form by educating the community about opera and its role in our culture.