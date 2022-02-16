Knoxville Opera returns to the stage

Knoxville Opera’s first fully-staged opera since Covid-19 restrictions is Boito’s Mefistofele, coming to the Tennessee Theatre on March 4-6.

A grand opera in the truest sense, Mefistofele is rarely performed and includes a 200-piece ensemble.

Principal artists include Hidenori Inoue (Mefistofele), Kirk Dougherty (Faust), Abigail Santos Villalobos (Margherita), Allison Deady (Marta), and Time Pope (Wagner).

Tickets start at $25 for adults and are available at knoxvilleopera.com/tickets.

Knoxville Opera’s mission is to provide the residents of East Tennessee with high-quality, locally produced opera and to contribute to the future of the operatic art form by educating the community about opera and its role in our culture.