Kruger Brothers to perform

The Kruger Brothers will appear in concert at Madison County Arts Center in Marshall, North Carolina, on Sunday, January 26.

“The Kruger Brothers love to begin their new year in Madison County. We are lucky to have them and know that our audience always looks forward to hearing excerpts from new work, folk classics and their take on bluegrass music,” said Laura Boosinger, executive director of The Madison County Arts Council. “Especially exciting for us is to welcome the Krugers back to downtown Marshall and to our own space on Main Street. The audience can look forward to an intimate, up close and personal performance. And we can hope for a special guest or two.”

In their ever-expanding body of work – Jens Kruger (banjo and vocals), Uwe Kruger (guitar and lead vocals), and Joel Landsberg (bass and vocals) – The Kruger Brothers personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition. Their original music is crafted around their discerning taste, and the result is unpretentious, cultivated, and delightfully fresh.

For more information contact www.madisoncountyarts.com or call (828) 649-1301