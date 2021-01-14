Legislator seeks Dolly Parton statue

Tennessee State Rep. John Mark Windle has introduced legislation to commission a stature of Dolly Parton, “to be located on the capitol grounds facing in the direction of the Ryman Auditorium.”

The Tennessee state legislation is intended to recognize Parton “for all that she has contributed to this state.”

If passed, the bill would direct the state capitol commission to develop and implement a plan for the commissioning of a statue of Dolly Parton.

“The commission shall solicit input from the public and other interested parties for purposes of developing the plan, including proposed design concepts for the statue,” the legislation reads.

Private funds would be used to fund the cost of the statue and for its maintenance.

Dolly Statue

You want to put up a statue of a big busted broad while all of our historical monuments are being ripped down! Wow!

Larry Larson 6 days ago

Learn a bit more about Dolly Parton.
She is deliberate with her image of being “over-made, with my boobs sticking out, my clothes too tight,” she's said. In business - and she started her own label almost when she began - Parton relates how many men thought of her as “easy prey.” The businessmen did it to their detriment. “I look like a woman,” she would say, “but I think like a man and you better pay attention or I’ll have your money and I’ll be gone.”

This is adapted and quoted from She Comes By It Naturally. She ain't as dumb as you think, but that say a lot about you.

S.A.Christy 4 days ago