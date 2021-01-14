Legislator seeks Dolly Parton statue

× Expand Hello Dolly

Tennessee State Rep. John Mark Windle has introduced legislation to commission a stature of Dolly Parton, “to be located on the capitol grounds facing in the direction of the Ryman Auditorium.”

The Tennessee state legislation is intended to recognize Parton “for all that she has contributed to this state.”

If passed, the bill would direct the state capitol commission to develop and implement a plan for the commissioning of a statue of Dolly Parton.

“The commission shall solicit input from the public and other interested parties for purposes of developing the plan, including proposed design concepts for the statue,” the legislation reads.

Private funds would be used to fund the cost of the statue and for its maintenance.