Lonnie Salyer recovers Tri-Cities' lost indie record label history

BRISTOL, Tenn.-Va.. (June 18, 2024) – The Birthplace of Country Music Museum announces the latest Speaker Session featuring Lonnie "Big Lon" Salyer at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 9. His presentation, entitled "After the Big Bang: A Record Collector's Discovery of Local Independent Record Labels" will be held at the museum and live-streamed on WBCM Radio Bristol's YouTube channel. There is no cost to attend, but those who plan to attend in person are asked to RSVP prior to the event.

Salyer will share his remarkable journey from novice record collector to an esteemed historian of local music. He will provide an insightful overview of the independent recording studios, record labels, and artists that have helped shape the landscape of the Tri-Cities music scene. Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at Lon's experiences in collecting, as well as enjoy a selection of vintage 78rpm and 45rpm records from his impressive collection, which he will display and play during the session.

Lonnie Salyer, affectionately referred to by many as "Big Lon," hosts "Diggin' with Big Lon," a weekly program airing on WBCM Radio Bristol at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area. The show may also be accessed through the station's free mobile app.

Lonnie has dedicated much of his life to preserving the rich musical heritage of the Tri-Cities through his extensive collection of rare recordings; his expertise and enthusiasm have earned him features in various articles, podcasts, blogs, and television shows dedicated to music history. Lonnie occasionally performs live DJ sets at local breweries and tap rooms, and this summer he will host the 3rd annual Big Lon's Vinyl Record Expo during Kingsport's Funfest activities. For more information about Big Lon's events, visit his Facebook page at Facebook.com/BigLon68.

The Speaker Session live stream on WBCM Radio Bristol's YouTube channel starts at 6:50 p.m. ET. If the livestream does not appear automatically, please refresh the page after 6:50 p.m. For more information about this Speaker Session and to RSVP, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.