Louisiana Zydeco dance concert in Knoxville

Dikki Du & the Zydeco Krewe will present a Louisiana Zydeco dance concert on Saturday, January 18, at the Laurel Theater in Knoxville.

Dikki Du - Troy Carrier - was born in 1969 in Church Point, Louisiana, and discovered his love for zydeco music at age nine. After school he would get together with brother Chubby, sister Elaine, and father Roy to play Zydeco music.

When he was 12, Troy moved to a little town called Lawtell where his father had owned the Offshore Lounge for over 15 years. Troy played the washboard for his father on local gigs, then joined C.J. Chenier, the Crown Prince of Zydeco, for two years.

Then Troy's brother, Chubby Carrier, started a family band and offered Troy a job playing drums. Troy toured with his brother from the late 80s into the 90s, when he returned home to pick up the accordion.

It has now been eight years that Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe have been on the scene. Dikki Du has incorporated his varied musical heritage to create an innovative and original funky and hypnotic zydeco style.

Tickets are $15 at the door, though discounts apply to advance purchase, JCA members, students and seniors. The show starts at 8 p.m.

The Laurel Theater is a performance center and home of Jubilee Community Arts, an organization dedicated to the preservation and advancement of traditional music and art forms of the Southern Appalachians.

The Laurel Theater is located at 1538 Laurel Avenue, on the corner of 16th and Laurel Avenue near the University of Tennessee.