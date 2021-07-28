Love is in the air at HART

Up next at the HART Theatre in Waynesville is the romantic comedy The Last Romance, written by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Dipietro, whose other works include I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Memphis, All Shook Up, and Nice Work if You Can Get It.

In the play, a widower named Ralph decides to take a different path on his daily walk, one that leads him to an unexpected second chance at love. Ralph regains a happiness that seemed all but lost.

Performances are August 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 pm., and August 8, 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. Reservations may be made by calling the box office at 828-456-6322 or by going online to www.harttheatre.org.

The Last Romance is suitable for all audiences.

HART is located at 250 Pigeon Street, Waynesville, North Carolina.