Mabry-Hazen House candlelight Christmas tours

Mabry-Hazen House will offer its popular Christmas tours on December 10 and 11.

Tours will be offered every 30 minutes on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. See the historic house all lit by candlelight and decorated in a festive mix of historic and modern styles. Learn about the advent of Victorian Christmas, join in classic Victorian parlor games, shop local vendors for gifts for family and friends, and celebrate the season.

‘Holiday Greetings: A Century of Christmas Cards’ will be on display. Reproductions of Christmas cards from the collection will be available for sale.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and walk-ups cannot be guaranteed. Tours can accommodate up to 15 people. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 6 - 17), and free for members and children 5 & under. Tickets can be reserved at www.mabryhazen.com/christmas.

The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry's Hill in Knoxville, Tennessee. Built in 1858, three generations of the same family resided in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville, the Tennessee River, and Great Smoky Mountains.