Mabry-Hazen House to celebrate Independence Day

Mabry-Hazen House is hosting an old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration on Sunday, July 4th, to celebrate Independence Day, the Declaration of Independence, and community. Visitors can enjoy great views, good food and beer, live music, fun games, great company and tours of the 1858 house for $12 (includes two drinks from a local brewery). Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and spread out on seven acres of green space near downtown and right off Interstate 40.

Overlooking downtown Knoxville to the west and the Great Smoky Mountains to south, historic Mabry's Hill enjoys a spectacular view of the fireworks around the city and county. Visitors can take it easy with this laid-back celebration. Guests can take in the surrounding natural beauty and history while savoring food from food trucks and beer from a local brewery. “When you see the view here,” says Executive Director Patrick Hollis, “you understand what drew Mabrys, Civil War armies, the Hazens, and what draws people today to this place. At 230 feet above the river, Mabry’s Hill offers an incomparable 360-degree panorama of the city.”

There will be several activities for kids and the young at heart including sack races, watermelon seed-spitting contests, three-legged races, bocce, croquet, corn hole, and much more. Purchase tickets to join in a cake walk and possibly take home a delicious cake from a local bakery.

Tickets for adults (16+) are $12 ( includes two drink tickets), children (ages 5-15) are $5, members of Mabry-Hazen House are $5, and children under 5 are admitted for free. More information and link to purchase tickets available at www.mabryhazen.com/fourthofjuly. There is a small fee for online purchases. In the past, tickets have sold quickly. The event will occur rain or shine.