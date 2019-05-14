Madison County plans 24th Bluff Mountain Festival

Renowned North Carolina ballad singer Betty Smith and master fiddler Roger Howell will perform at the 24th Annual Bluff Mountain Festival June 15 in Hot Springs, North Carolina, part of a lineup filled with artists who have helped the festival flourish over the past two decades.

Other performers include The Green Grass Cloggers, The Stoney Creek Boys, the Midnight Plowboys, and the popular Madison County Ballad Singers, who showcase the living history of place and song.

“We are thrilled to present an up-and-coming string band from Watauga County this year, the Burnett Sisters,” said Laura Boosinger, executive director of the Madison County Arts Council and a internationally acclaimed traditional musician herself.

“Betty Smith is one of North Carolina’s greatest treasures: as a source of information about the folklore and musical history of Appalachia, as a gifted performer, and as a generous mentor to those who are interested in learning about our cultural heritage,” New York Times best-selling author Sharyn McCrumb has said.

The festival will be held June 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Hot Springs Resort and Spa. “Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for seating in front of the stage and in the shade of elegant magnolias,” Boosinger said.

The festival offers bluegrass and old-time music, a silent auction of beautiful regional items, an artists’ market and good food, she said.

For more information contact the Madison County Arts Council at www.madisoncountyarts.com.