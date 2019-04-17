× 1 of 3 Expand Mark of the Potter Celebrates 50 Years × 2 of 3 Expand Mark of the Potter Celebrates 50 Years × 3 of 3 Expand Mark of the Potter Celebrates 50 Years Prev Next

Mark of the Potter, considered the oldest operating pottery shop in Georgia, will celebrate its golden anniversary on the weekend of May 4-5, with live entertainment, local food delicacies and one-of-a-kind anniversary giveaways.

“Our vision for Mark of the Potter is to continue the long tradition of promoting and elevating American made pottery, and to support the arts and our local potters by using locally sourced products and talent,” said owner Chadwick Peck.

Mark of the Potter is located in the Old Grandpa Watt’s Grist Mill in Clarksville, built in the early 1930s. Since the doors opened in 1969, potters at the family-run shop have created one-of-a-kind, fun and functional pottery pieces. Each handmade piece carries the individual signature, or “mark,” of the potter that creates it.

“North Georgia roots run deep, and I’m proud of the high quality and signature style that my family has created in this beautiful setting where other families have established traditions as well.”

Matt Henderson, who has spent 38 years working at Mark of the Potter, says the area helps inspire his work. “The beauty of this region is exceptional and you can see the personality of North Georgia in our pottery. It’s an eclectic blend that includes quirky faced mugs, captivating color patterns and plates so beautiful that you won’t know whether to eat off them or hang them on the wall,” Henderson said.

Local and out-of-state families have built a tradition of yearly visits to Mark of the Potter to find high-quality pottery pieces while enjoying the area’s rich history and natural beauty. The shop sits on the edge of the Soque River, and visitors feed the huge trout that swim in its clean running waters.

A unique stamp has been created for the Golden Anniversary to identify a limited number of 2019 pieces. The special collection will launch during the celebration and includes mugs, birdhouses, plates and magnets. Pieces start at $4.99.

The 50th anniversary celebration runs from 10-5 each day that first weekend in May. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

The pottery is located at 9982 Highway 197, North Clarkesville, Georgia. For more information regarding the celebration or pottery, contact maria@markofthepotter.com.