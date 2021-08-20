MerleFest to have COVID protocols

× Expand Merlefest photo 2014 Merlefest The Steep Canyon Rangers were one of the headline acts of 2014’s Merlefest, held annually in Wilkesboro, N.C.

Organizers for MerleFest have announced updated safety protocol for this year's festival, which takes place September 16-19 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

“In the interest of safety for all participants — and at the recommendation of high ranking public health officials and performing artists — all attendees to this year's event must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entering the event,” said festival director Ted Hagaman.

MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the son of the late American music legend Doc Watson, renowned guitarist Eddy Merle Watson. MerleFest is a celebration of "traditional plus" music, a unique mix of traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including old-time, classic country, bluegrass, folk and gospel, and blues, and expanded to include Americana, classic rock, and many other styles.

MerleFest organizers are working with local and state officials, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, to develop all aspects of how the protocols will work. The uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant is the driving factor in MerleFest's decision to require proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of attending. "Safety first," Hagaman said. "After many conversations with public health officials, it's clear that the smartest and safest change we can make is to require vaccinations or proof of a negative test."

Specific details for MerleFest's 2021 COVID-19 safety protocols will be released in the coming days. Festival organizers said they are alerting music fans of this change now to allow for those who wish to be vaccinated to do so before the festival begins on September 16. "With the festival being less than 5 weeks away, we wanted to give music fans an early heads up on the protocol changes," Hagaman said. "I'd like to express gratitude in advance to all festival participants for their patience as we iron out our safety protocol in an ever-changing environment.”