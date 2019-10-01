Met soprano stars in ‘Madame Butterfly’ in Knoxville

Knoxville Opera’s mainstage opera season opens with Puccini’s ever-popular and beloved Madame Butterfly, starring Metropolitan Opera soprano Danielle Pastin as the betrayed Butterfly. Praised by Opera News as having “one of the most sheerly beautiful voices on the scene today,” Pastin made her Met debut as Masha in The Queen of Spades and more recently performed there as Nedda in Pagliacci.

Long before there was M. Butterfly and Miss Saigon on Broadway, Puccini’s Madame Butterfly presented the world with a heart-breaking look at a clash of cultures. The gripping, tragic story of the betrayed Japanese geisha girl and her American husband never fails to bring tears to the eyes. This is a perfect “first opera” for those looking for gorgeous music and a riveting theatrical experience in the Tennessee Theatre.

Madame Butterfly returns to the stage of the Tennessee Theatre on Friday, October 25, and Sunday, October 27.

Casting also includes tenor Richard Troxell, who starred as Lt. Pinkerton in Frédéric Mitterand’s award-winning film version of the opera. Baritone Sean Anderson, who has previously appeared in Knoxville in seven comic roles, will bring his gravitas to the role of the Consul Sharpless.

Mezzosoprano Lisa Chavez, described as one of America’s newest fiery Carmens, will make her Knoxville Opera debut as Suzuki, Butterfly’s faithful companion. David Crawford, currently appearing in the Met’s production of Macbeth, will return home to Knoxville to portray Butterfly’s malevolent Uncle Bonzo.

The production includes the participation of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and students from the University of Tennessee’s graduate opera program.

Performances are presented in Italian with projected English translations/lyrics on a screen above the stage.

Members of the principal cast may also be heard at Knoxville Opera’s free admission concert, Knoxville Opera Goes to Church, at New Covenant Baptist Church on October 6, and at the Opera Ball at the Knoxville Museum of Art on October 19.

Opera tickets, starting at $25 for adults and $15 for students, may be purchased online at KnoxvilleOpera.com, or by calling the Box Office at (865) 524-0795 ext. 1, Monday through Friday, 10–5.

Knoxville Opera’s mission is to provide high quality, locally produced opera and to contribute to the future of the operatic art form by educating the community about opera and its role in our culture.