Michael Reno Harrell in concert

Michael Reno Harrell, an award-winning songwriter and veteran storyteller - his essays have often appeared in Smoky Mountain Living magazine - will appear in concert at the Ebbs Chapel Performing Arts Center in Madison County, North Carolina, Sunday, July 28.

“Michael is an engaging storyteller both in the spoken word and through song. Our audiences love his humorous take on life in the south,” said Madison County Arts Council Executive Director Laura Boosinger.

Harrell's recordings top the Americana Music Association charts year after year, she said. His original songs and stories have been described as “Appalachian grit and wit,” but Boosinger said Michael’s awareness is much broader than the bounds of his boyhood home or even the Southern experience.

The show that Sunday is at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Ebbs Chapel is located at 271 Laurel Valley Road, Mars Hill. For more information call (828)649-1301 or visit www.madisoncountyarts.com.