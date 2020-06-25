Mike Craven Exhibit Opens at the Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia

The Folk Pottery Museum of Sautee, Georgia is proud to present a new temporary exhibit highlighting the evolution of Mike Craven’s folk pottery. The exhibit opened June 22 and will be on displayed until December 17, 2020.

Pottery is a tradition for the Craven family, who hail from Gillsville, Georgia. Mike Craven, owner of Craven Family Pottery, has been making folk pottery since he was a boy. The Craven family's pottery lineage can be traced back to the early 1700s.

Visitors will see a range of work from traditional utilitarian to face jug pottery; collection pieces are from the years 1970 to 2020.

An interview with the Museum's curator, Dr. John Burrison, is available via the museum website. In the interview, Dr. Burrison discusses his relationship with Mike Craven and folk pottery.

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is located at 283 Georgia Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee, GA 30571, ¼ mile north of the intersection of Georgia Highway 17, and four miles northeast of Alpine Helen. The Museum is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m. Admission is $5 adults, $4 seniors, $3 students, $2 children. Admission to the museum is free to teachers and military personnel with ID, and to White County residents and Sautee Nacoochee Community Association members. For more information visit www.folkpotterymuseum.com or call 706-878-3300.

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is a property of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Events at the Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia are supported, in part, by the Swanson Family Foundation. To learn more, visit www.snca.org.