Modern dance troupe kicks off 28th anniversary

Circle Modern Dance is kicking off its 28th anniversary season with Circle in the City, a performance and celebration of the arts on June 8 and 9 at the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville.

Circle in the City will feature various styles of dance, spoken word, improvisation, and projected imagery. Attendees can grab a beverage from the bar and peruse a silent auction featuring many local goods and services. The performance showcases work by local dancers and choreographers, including Deborah Whelan, Kimberly Matibag, Angela Hill, and Jeny Jones. Also included are works from guest artists with Momentum Dance Lab and Riversong Dance Studio. The venue, the Emporium Center, adds to the experience with art exhibited throughout the space.

“I have been involved with Circle Modern Dance for over a decade,” said Sarah Whitaker, co-director of the production. “I sincerely believe that Circle in the City is one of the most artistic performances we have produced in recent memory. I am thrilled to work with these artists and cannot wait to share our work with the community.”

Performances will take place on Saturday, June 8 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m. at the Emporium Center, located at 100 S. Gay Street. Tickets are $12 in advance at www.circlemoderndance.com or $15 at the door. A donation-based “pay-what-you-can” open dress rehearsal will be presented on Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m.

Circle in the City is a show for all ages and participates in the Penny4Arts program, allowing children to attend for one penny when accompanied by an adult.