Mountain town schedules wedding expo

The Burnsville Wedding Expo invites brides- and grooms-to-be, family, and friends to meet vendors and explore options for western North Carolina weddings. The expo, now in its fourth year, takes place at Burnsville Town Center on Saturday, Feb. 16.

New this year is a fashion show presented by David’s Bridal. Models hit the runway to show off some of the latest styles in wedding gowns, as well as bridesmaid dresses, menswear, and children’s clothing for flower girls and ring bearers.

A favorite expo tradition returns with brides digging through a tiered cake to find a wedding band hidden inside. The lucky participant who uncovers the ring gets to keep it.

The expo showcases approximately 35 vendors including venues, planners, dress shops, menswear retailers, florists, stationers, caterers, jewelers, photographers, videographers, DJs, transportation companies and more.

“We really put a strong focus on local and the services and talents that are available in this county,” said Chad Fox, the manager of the Burnsville Town Center.

Burnsville and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains are popular for weddings and receptions for both local residents and destination celebrants. Downtown Burnsville offers a couple of venue options right on Town Square, including the Nu Wray Inn and the town center.

“We still have that small-town feel,” Fox said. “People enjoy the layout of town square, surrounded by the mountain backdrop. We have a lot of character in the inns and small businesses and restaurants, and people are inviting and welcoming and really appreciate your business.”

Hours for the Burnsville Wedding Expo are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5.

