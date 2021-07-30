× Expand The Warmth of Nostalgia The Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair.

The Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair returns to Burnsville’s Town Square, Aug. 6-7.

“Everybody is ready to hit the road and take part in something they missed out on last year, and we’re excited to have them come to Burnsville,” says Christy Jones, executive director of the Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce. “We hope this year’s crafts fair will be one of the best ever.”

The Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair has an established reputation in the crafts world as a juried event that avoids mass-produced and resale items. Jones and the chamber has also developed incentives to entice area artists and crafters to participate in 2021.

“Yancey County has a wealth of talent, and we want them to be a big part of the fair,” she said. “Local artists and crafters who set up at the fair also become ambassadors for the arts scene in Burnsville and Yancey County.”

The juried entry process ensures a variety of crafts, from ceramics and wood carvings to jewelry, blown and sculpted glass, metalwork, textiles and woven baskets.

Favorite traditions, such as bluegrass music and clogging underneath the shade trees on the Town Square, will continue. Food trucks will complement the offerings from downtown eateries.

Hours for the fair are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For additional event information: http://www.yanceychamber.com/crafts-fair