Museum celebrates archeology

The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture will host a family friendly celebration of International Archaeology Day on October 16 from noon – 4 p.m.

The event will feature hands-on activities, crafts, displays, and educational booths led by University of Tennessee departments, researchers, professors, and graduate students. Interactive stations will include cave art painting, hunter-gatherer games, and the opportunity for visitors to make their own pottery, perfumes, ancient Roman shields, and more.

International Archaeology Day promotes awareness of the field of archeology through events and programming. The McClung Museum’s “Can You Dig It?” event welcomes the community through a day of exploration and learning.

“Can You Dig it?” is free to attend, but registration is required.

The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture is located at 1327 Circle Park Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee. Admission is free, and visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.