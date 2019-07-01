Museum celebrates July 4th with anvil shoots

The Museum of Appalachia will mark the occasion of Independence Day with its traditional, old- fashioned anvil shoot.

Every 4th of July, the museum staff use gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air.

Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections, and other special occasions. While the tradition of anvil-shooting is nearly obsolete, the museum has made it a nearly 30-year tradition, striving to keep this piece of history alive for a 21st century audience.

“Even though you know what is about to happen, you can’t help but be in awe of the staggering blast of the anvil,” says museum President Elaine Meyer.

Anvil shoots are scheduled July 4 for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

The anvil shoot is the centerpiece of an all-day celebration that includes a bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, old-time music, picnic fare, demonstrations, including blacksmithing, weaving, spinning, cedar rail splitting, milling, dulcimer instruction, beekeeping, sassafras tea brewing, vegetable drying, vintage baseball, and more.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with special Independence Day activities from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event is free for museum members, and admission for others can be purchased at www.museumofappalachia.org.

For more information about the Independence Day Anvil Shoot or becoming a museum member, visit www.museumofappalachia.org or call 865-494-7680.