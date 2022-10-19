Museum exhibit profiles a modern folk potter

An upcoming feature exhibit at the Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia will be Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter. The exhibit opens November 4.

Visitors can learn about the evolution of an artist who practices traditional folk pottery methods. Alderman became interested in pottery after moving to north Georgia at age 13. He has worked closely with local folk potters, including Edwin Meaders, C.J. Meaders, and Michael Crocker.

“His forms, glazes, and equipment harked back to that older tradition,” said Dr. John Burrison, curator of the museum and a lifetime trustee. “Like other traditional potters I’ve known who’ve withstood the test of time, his work has undergone refinement as his reputation has grown, but still very much belongs to the White County tradition.”

Alderman uses a wood-fired tunnel kiln, mixes his own glazes, and digs his clay from the Mossy Creek area.

The exhibit features a diverse selection of works, including ring jugs, a Paul Revere jar, a snake jug, and roosters.

A reception will be Friday, November 4, from 5 - 8 p.m. The event is free and open to all. Guests will enjoy live music, light refreshments, and a showing of an interview with Alderman. A silent auction will give attendees a chance to take home a piece of folk pottery. All proceeds from the auction go to the Folk Pottery Museum.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge.

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is located at 283 Highway 255 North, ¼ mile north of the intersection with Georgia Highway 17, and four miles southeast of Helen. For more information visit www.folkpotterymuseum.com.