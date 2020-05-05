The Museum of Appalachia to Re-Open in Stages

On Monday, May 4, The Museum of Appalachia re-opened to offer curbside dining pickup through their restaurant. They are currently serving lunch daily from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

On Saturday, May 9, the museum will reopen its ground to visitors. Hours will be 9 a.m.-5p.m. Curbside pickup will continue, and the museum's restaurant will also open for in-house dining from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

For the safety of guests and staff, the museum will continue to follow local and state guidelines, allowing added measures for appropriate social distancing. Guidelines are as follows:

Museum staff will wear protective masks and gloves; guests will be requested to do the same

Guests will be asked to keep a distance of six feet from others while on the grounds

Touch point areas will be limited, with hand sanitizer placed at all those locations

The restaurant's seating capacity will be reduced with a distance of six feet between each table

Staff will practice reigorous sanitation, especially in touch point areas

Staff health will be monitored each day by taking their temperature upon arrival

These guidelines are subject to change, pending any modifications in restrictions or requirements by state and local governments. The museum will post any additional updates on its Facebook page. Specific questions can be addressed by calling 865-494-7680.