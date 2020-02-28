Museum of Appalachia set for job fair

× Expand KC Wildmoon Preserving Appalachia

The Museum of Appalachia will host its second annual Employment Fair open house on Saturday, March 7, as it prepares for several spring events and the seasonal upswing in tourism activity.

The museum puts a passionate emphasis on its “Southern Hospitality,” and will be looking for friendly, warm individuals who enjoy working with the public. Successful applicants can become part of a cohesive team and help make an important contribution to the preservation of Appalachian pioneer history.

The open house is from 10 a.m. - noon. Museum staff will be on hand to conduct immediate interviews for openings in the gift shop, groundskeeping, museum café and the maintenance department.

Come a little early, bring your resume and fill out an application. Opportunities for full-time, part-time, permanent and summer positions will be on the roster.

For an application, visit www.museumofappalachia.org .

The museum is located at 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton, Tennessee.

The museum’s mission is to preserve Appalachian artifacts and to cultivate a greater knowledge of, and appreciation for, Appalachian heritage.