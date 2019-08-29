Museum to host antique expo

The Museum of Appalachia will host the 8th annual “Days of the Pioneer” Antique Exposition on September 13-14. The two-day event features more than 60 of the nation’s leading dealers, offering 18th and 19th century antiques.

The event will also feature traditional music and shape-note singing, historical encampments, craftsmen demonstrating the pioneer skills of sawmilling, blacksmithing, sorghum making, spinning, weaving, coopering and more, as well as an ample choice of delectable Southern cooking.

“With music, demonstrations and the museum itself, this event is so much more than a typical antique show,” said museum President Elaine Meyer. “Attendees get to view an amazing collection of Appalachian artifacts in their historical setting and then have the opportunity to purchase similar items from some of the best antique dealers in the country.”

Admission to the expo includes a tour of the museum farm and village, which is home to more than 36 historic log structures, exhibit halls filled with thousands of Appalachian artifacts, heirloom gardens and farm animals.

Advance discounted tickets are available through Friday, August 30. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day of the event for $20 per adult age 18 & up, $10 for Youth ages 13-17, $6 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 are free. Event ticket purchases may be applied toward an upgrade to an annual museum membership.

The event is free for Museum of Appalachia members.

The Museum is located 16 miles north of Knoxville, one mile east of I-75 at Exit 122. For additional information call (865) 494-7680 or visit the website at www.museumofappalachia.org.