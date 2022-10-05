Music of the season from Canada to the Ozarks

× Expand Thomas Beck

The Madison County Arts Council presents Joe Newberry and April Verch at the Arts Center in Marshall, North Carolina, for a holiday show on Saturday, November 5, at 7:30 p.m.

“We are happy to bring two of our favorite performers back to this intimate venue,” said Erich Hubner, the arts council program director. “These two always surprise and delight our audience.”

Newberry and Verch absorbed traditions of home and hearth, he in the Ozarks and she in the Ottawa Valley. The holidays have always been a special time of year for both, with the lure of family and friends, festive decorations, gifts under the tree, and always, music.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.

For more information call (828)649-1301 or visit the arts council website.