Musical Theater marathon

Knoxville Opera will offer seven consecutive hours of highlights from 14 Broadway musicals, operettas, and operas in Downtown Knoxville in the Bijou Theatre parking lot, located at 803 South Gay Street. The program is from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

Open seating is socially distanced. No reservations are needed to attend. Audience members may come and go during this outdoor musical event.

Participating local businesses within walking distance are partnering with Knoxville Opera by offering limited-time goods, specials, or menu items. To date, these businesses include Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain, Bistro at the Bijou, Dazzo’s Pizzeria, Knoxville Soap & Candle, Status Dough, Petro’s Chili & Chips, Maple Hall, Babalu, and French Market.

Visit the event calendar to stay up to date. Specials will be posted throughout the week.