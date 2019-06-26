NC offers listings in 2020 travel guide

× Expand Michael Booher photo Folk Art Center Allanstand Craft Shop, center.

Anyone with a tourism attraction or place of accommodation in North Carolina might get a free listing in the 2020 Official North Carolina Travel Guide.

Deadline for submitting information is Monday, July 8, and the details must be submitted through local tourism officials accessible through this link.

“It is imperative that all listings be reviewed to ensure maximum accuracy. Accommodations - hotels/motels, bed & breakfast/inns, park/private campgrounds and vacation rentals managed by a company/agency - receive a free, basic listing,” said Kathy Prickett of VisitNC.com. “Don't forget to review the amenities, as select ones are noted by icons in the guide listings. Select attractions receive free listings, too.”

She said any business that could spur a tourist visit will be considered for the listing, which could include potteries, events, specialty sites, etc.

Businesses can verify their free listing by viewing their page on VisitNC.com. If a listing needs to be created or updated, contact your local county contact. The Visit NC database fuels the information for VisitNC.com and also for the information for the listings in the North Carolina Travel Guide.

Any tourism destination business with questions regarding the 2020 Official North Carolina Travel Guide or a VisitNC.com listing may contact Visit NC's Kathy Prickett at (919) 447-7769.