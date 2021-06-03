New Dollywood lodge to open in 2023

The Dollywood Company announced plans to invest more than half-a-billion dollars over the next 10 years across its properties. One of the first projects in the campaign is the 302-room Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

The new lodge, located adjacent to the Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, is the next element in the company’s thriving lodging business, set to open in 2023.

“I’m always dreaming and coming up with new ideas and things I want our guests to experience,” Dolly Parton said. “We wanted to talk about this last year, but with everything going on, we knew we needed to pause because it just wasn’t the right time to do it. Things are looking brighter and with the popularity of the Smokies soaring, there are more people than ever wanting to visit our area.

“I’m so proud of this place that we’ve been able to build here in the Smokies,” she said. “I always dreamed of accomplishing two things with Dollywood. I wanted to give jobs to the folks who live here and I wanted to give visitors another reason to come and experience the beauty of the Smoky Mountains. We celebrated our 35th season last year, so I think it is fair to say we’ve been able to do that. I’m so happy with what we are doing to make sure our guests have a great season this year, and being able to announce the new HeartSong Lodge & Resort is just one more way we’re going to be able to help families reconnect, explore and discover together.”

Dollywood’s newest resort offers lodging options for multi-generational families and couples. Family suites and bunk rooms feature touches inspired by the beauty of the Smokies, and the five-story resort will offer themed suites and loft rooms tucked into the dormers. Many of the rooms will include balconies.

With 26,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, the property can accommodate gatherings for several hundred guests.

“From the time we announced Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort in 2015, we have seen the entire region emerge as one of the nation’s leading family vacation destinations,” said Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company. “We’ve been able to help Dolly achieve the dreams she had more than 35 years ago, and with this announcement today, we’re going to be able to put wings on even more of her dreams.

“With the success we’ve experienced at DreamMore Resort, we feel this is the perfect time to expand our portfolio of resorts,” Naughton said. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we had a relatively strong 2020 and we currently are outpacing our original expectations for 2021, so we are confident in the potential we see in the continued growth of the Smokies," he said.

With more than three million visitors annually at Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country water park, the Pigeon Forge parks comprise Tennessee’s most-visited ticketed attraction.

“Our state is the proud home of Dollywood, a cherished destination for families from around the globe” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “Tourism sustains jobs, increases economic opportunity, and highlights the best of Tennessee, and we're grateful to Dolly Parton, Dollywood, and all who helped bring the new HeartSong Lodge & Resort to this community.”

Since 2010, The Dollywood Company has invested more than $220 million into its properties as part of its ongoing investment plan. Expansions undertaken since 2010 include Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, roller coasters Lightning Rod and FireChaser Express, as well as TailSpin Racer at Dollywood’s Splash Country. In 2019, the park opened the $37 million Wildwood Grove.

“As a member of our community for the past 35 years, Dollywood theme park has been a significant part of the growth Pigeon Forge has experienced as a family vacation destination through the years,” Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster said. “Dolly and her team have contributed greatly to our community, and our city is proud to work alongside them as The Dollywood Company continues to make Pigeon Forge a wonderful place to visit, to live and to work.”