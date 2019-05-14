New Knoxville exhibitions opens June 7

× Expand Picasa

The Arts & Culture Alliance will present five new exhibitions at the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville, Tennessee, from June 7-28. A reception will take place on Friday, June 7, from 5-9 p.m. as part of First Friday activities downtown. The public is invited to meet the artists and view the artwork. Most of the works are for sale and may be purchased through the close of the exhibition.

The Dogwood Arts Regional Art Exhibition was developed to showcase and award fine artists in the region, encompassing styles and genres from more than 40 emerging and established artists who live within 500 miles of Knoxville.

Some of the diverse group of artists have worked together and been friends for many years, and each has a distinct style and approach to their work. The component that ties them all together is a shared vision of the beauty they see in the world, the environment, the resources around us, and the unique ways of creating a 2-D or 3-D form to convey raw emotion in each stroke of the pen or brush, the curvature of the clay, and the image peeping through the lens of the camera. Others create abstract paintings with acrylics on canvas, boards, or whatever surfaces are available, or textile and fabric art inspired by patterns, color, and texture.

The exhibitions are on display at the Emporium Center, 100 S. Gay Street, in Knoxville. Exhibition hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information, contact the Arts & Culture Alliance at (865) 523-7543, or visit the website.

The Arts & Culture Alliance serves and supports a diverse community of artists, arts organizations, and cultural institutions. The Alliance receives financial support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, the City of Knoxville, and First Tennessee Foundation.