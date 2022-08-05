New roller coaster announced for Dollywood

× Expand Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has announced a $25 million, nearly 4,000-foot-long roller coaster at Dollywood Parks & Resorts in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The ride, called Big Bear Mountain, is being designed to simulate Dollywood visitors taking an expedition through the Smokies in search of the elusive “Big Bear.”

The roller coaster structure will hug six acres of undulating topography which runs along the border of Wildwood Grove, with riders racing through the wilderness before soaring above the forest. Featuring a top speed of 48 mph, Big Bear Mountain will take guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall.

“The Smokies are all about adventure and going exploring,” Dolly said Friday during a program announcing the ride. “I’m excited our guests will be able to head out on their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear! Whether he’s out there or not, I’m sure they’ll find a lot of memories along the way that they’ll keep forever.”

The new ride has an anticipated opening date in the spring of 2023.