Nine fine water adventures

Nothing says summer better than fun in the water, and these nine destinations offer a wide-range of slides and chutes to entertain the entire family. Of course, the man-made ones are destinations unto themselves, but we’ve thrown in a couple that rely solely on nature to provide breathtaking fun.

Wild Bear Falls Water Park

Wild Bear Falls Water Park, in Gatlinburg, features attractions named for Smoky Mountain destinations. The park, with several water slides, a lazy river, swimming pool, and kids’ zone, is inside the Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort, though you do not have to be staying at the resort to enjoy the park.

Wilderness at the Smokies

Wilderness at the Smokies, in Sevierville, offers three water parks; Lake Wilderness and Salamander Springs are outdoors, and Wild Waterdome is inside. Each park offers large kids’ areas, water slides and swimming pools. Wild Waterdome features a see-through roof that allows tropical plants to flourish year-round.

Dollywood Splash Country

Splash County, in Sevierville, offers a lazy river, wave pool, Raging River Rapids, and River Rush. Kids’ areas offer a variety of spray and rain features, slides, and dump buckets.

Sliding Rock Recreational Area

Sliding Rock, located in the Pisgah National Forest, just north of Brevard, North Carolina, is a 60-foot natural water slide that ends in an 8-foot deep pool of water. The public area is staffed with lifeguards and restrooms from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. After Labor Day weekend, the area is staffed only on weekends until October 31, weather permitting.

Soaky Mountain Water Park

Soaky Mountain Water Park in Sevierville offers 10 different water slide attractions, a wave pool, rapids tubing ride, surfing, and more. It has kids’ splash zones and smaller versions for small kids.

Bust-Yer-Butt Falls

Drift Falls, also known as Bust-Yer-Butt Falls, is a waterfall located on private property in Transylvania County, North Carolina. The falls is an 80-foot slide over bedrock to a deep pool, and is a part of a series of waterfalls in a 1,200-foot drop along N.C. 281.

Otter Creek Water Park

Operated by Greenville County Parks, Recreation & Tourism, this South Carolina public waterpark offers seasonal water slides and a splash pad. The park offers concessions and a picnic shelter.

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge, in Concord, North Carolina, offers an indoor water park open year round. It features four-story slides, a wave pool and, during the summer, an outdoor water facility.

The Wetlands Water Park

The Wetlands Water Park is operated by the town of Jonesborough, Tennessee, to provide guests “a relaxing and enjoyable aquatic experience” featuring flume slides, a lazy river, and more.