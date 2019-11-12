No Christmas Jam in Asheville this year

× Expand Playing Music, Building Houses Singer-songwriter Warren Haynes has organized 30 years of annual concerts in Asheville to benefit construction of Habitat for Humanity homes in the Asheville area. The concerts have raised more than $2 million for the charity.

The Warren Haynes Christmas Jam will not occur in Asheville this year.

“Since we started the Christmas Jam in 1988, it has grown in every way we wished for, and in many ways that we could have only hoped for when we first set out. After three decades, and an amazing two-night 30th anniversary last year, it feels like the right time to take a brief moment to press pause,” Haynes said in a statement released Tuesday evening. “We have poured our heart and soul into creating this annual event, and our commitment to serve the Asheville community and Habitat for Humanity remains strong.”

Haynes said he and the W&S Charitable Foundation have donated $400,000 to the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity to ensure the organization is funded this year as the show takes a pause.

“I am so grateful to our many partners that help us bring the community together around the Christmas Jam every year, including the city of Asheville, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, WNCW, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., CID Entertainment, all of our production partners, venues, hotels, and local businesses, our incredible staff and volunteers, and countless others. And, of course, all the fans who have supported the Christmas Jam. We can’t do it without you,” Haynes said.

“I will certainly miss seeing you all this year. Christmas Jam has become such a special time for me, my family and our Asheville community, and we look forward to continuing the tradition that we have all built together for many years to come. We are already planning a big show for 2020 and we can’t wait to share with you what’s in store. We will see you next year,” he said.

Haynes and the concerts he organized have raised more than $2 million for Habitat for Humanity during the holiday season in Asheville.

“The 31st Annual Christmas Jam will resume in 2020 at the U.S. Cellular Center,” Haynes said in his statement. “This break will enable the team to build even further upon Christmas Jam’s charitable reach and mission to best serve the needs of the Asheville community and return in 2020 with an exciting line-up and a weekend full of memorable music and Christmas Jam activities. An announcement regarding the 31st Christmas Jam will be made in early 2020.”