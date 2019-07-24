North Carolina authorizes new state park and trails

North Carolina has a new state park after Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill into law this week.

Pisgah View Park will be in Buncombe and Haywood counties, a 1,600-acre parcel in Candler that has been part of the historic Pisgah View Ranch. Legislation to designate the park was introduced by State Senator Chuck Edwards, who said that the land has been held by one family since 1790.

Cooper also signed bills authorizing three new state trails in North Carolina; the Northern Peaks State Trail in Watauga and Ashe counties, the Wilderness Gateway State Trail in the South Mountains range in McDowell, Rutherford, Burke and Catawba counties; and the Overmountain Victory State Trail, reaching across Avery, Mitchell, McDowell, Burke, Rutherford, Polk, Caldwell, Wilkes and Surry counties.

“These new parks and trails will conserve important wildlife habitats and support North Carolina’s flourishing outdoor recreation industry,” Cooper said.

He said he expects the new state properties to have widespread positive impacts for health, quality of life, and the economy.

The new state park, Pisgah View, is in a highly scenic area full of trails, unique habitats, cliffs, coves and upland forests that are home to several rare plant and animal species.

The Division of Parks and Recreation will conduct a feasibility study that will further refine a corridor for the new Wilderness Gateway State Trail that would connect Chimney Rock State Park to South Mountains State Park, the Town of Valdese, the City of Hickory, the newly authorized Overmountain Victory State Trail and other natural areas located in Burke and Catawba counties.

“People love parks and trails, so I’m pleased that we’ll be able to provide new opportunities for our residents and visitors to experience some of the most spectacular places in our state,” said Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi H. Hamilton.

The Overmountain Victory State Trail honors the Overmountain Men from what is now East Tennessee who crossed the Great Smoky Mountains in the Revolutionary War and fought the Battle of Kings Mountain, defeating Tories under British Major Patrick Ferguson and setting the scene for the ultimate continental victory at Yorktown.