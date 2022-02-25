North Carolina expands bear hunting

× Expand Mike Carraway

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission voted at its business meeting on February 25 to unanimously approve limited permit-only bear hunts in Panthertown-Bonas Retreat, Standing Indian and Pisgah bear sanctuaries.

The Commission also voted to amend the name of these areas from Designated Bear Sanctuaries to Designated Bear Management Areas. The commission said both changes are consistent with the N.C. Black Bear Management Plan.

The change has an anticipated effective date of August 1.

The commission announcement noted that 370 members of the public who shared their opinions voiced supported for the move, while 2,365 members of the public did not support the change.