Notable duo to perform

Zoe & Cloyd will appear Saturday, February 1, at The Laurel Theater in Knoxville.

Hailing from opposite ends of Appalachia, Zoe & Cloyd is renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist John Cloyd Miller. Coming from a lineage of klezmer and jazz musicians, Natalya trained classically in her home state of Massachusetts before moving south in 2004. John, a twelfth generation North Carolinian and grandson of pioneering bluegrass fiddler, Jim Shumate, is a winner of the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest as well as an Artist Fellowship recipient for songwriting from the North Carolina Arts Council.

Long-time fixtures of the Asheville music scene, Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine proclaiming the pair "a musical collaboration that demands to be heard.”

The show is presented by Jubilee Community Arts.

Tickets are $15; discounts apply to advance purchase, JCA members, students and seniors. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets, by mail, and at the door.

The Laurel Theater is located on the corner of 16th and Laurel Avenue in the historic Fort Sanders neighborhood of Knoxville near the UT campus.