Oak Ridge Symphony offers Bach, Dvořák and folk dances

The Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Dan Allcott, completes its 74th season with music by Vaughan Williams, Skalkottas, Dvořák, Bartók and more on Saturday, April 27.

Principal oboist Deniz Yayman

Concertmaster Karen Kartal, and principal oboist Deniz Yayman take solo spotlights in works by J.S. Bach and film composer Ennio Morricone.

"For an oboist to have a solo spotlight in front of the orchestra is somewhat of a rarity, and in this concert, I will play the Bach Concerto with Karen (Kartal), and also the famous piece, 'Gabriel's Oboe' from The Mission," Yayman said.

The concert also features folk dances by 20th century Greek composer Nikos Skalkottas and 20th century Hungarian composer Béla Bartók. Concerto Grosso by Ralph Vaughan Williams, and Nocturne, Op. 40 by Antonín Dvořák round out the program.

The concert is Saturday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Tickets available at ORCMA.org, office@orcma.org, 865-483-5569, The Ferrell Shop, at 235 Jackson Square, or at the door.