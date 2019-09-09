Knoxville Opera will celebrate its 11th annual gospel outreach concert October 6 at New Covenant Baptist Church, 10319 Starkey Lane, in Knoxville.

Knoxville Opera Goes to Church Concert... A Celebration of Talent! features the Knoxville Opera Gospel Choir and local soloists together with Knoxville Opera artists in a presentation of popular gospel, spirituals, Broadway, and opera favorites.

Admission is free for the concert, which begins at 5 p.m.

“The 50 singers and instrumentalists represent 20 churches from eight areas in and around Knoxville and Nashville,” said Jeanie Turner Melton, the choir music director. “Our goal is to unite all people in communal love through the eclectic combination of repertoire we present. It is an inspiration to both performers and our very enthusiastic audience.”

The program’s gospel/spiritual selections will include Lion of Judah, When You’ve Been Blessed, That’s What I Believe, Bright Mansions Above, I Wanna Be Ready, and I’ll Make It.