Overmountain Cycles offers group dirt bike rides

× Expand Michael Lowther, owner of Overmountain Cycles in Morganton, North Carolina.

Overmountain Cycles is located in downtown Morganton, North Carolina, a moderately sized town about 60 miles east of Asheville. Overmountain Cycles is a full-service repair shop and retail store. Along with bikes, they sell gear, sunglasses and other items.

If you're visiting that particular region and love riding bikes, you may enjoy one of Overmountain Cycles' events. For instance, every Tuesday the store closes a bit early for their Tuesday Dirt Ride. The rides vary in difficulty and length. They encourage riders to follow them on social media for updates.

Rides are for adults only and an intermediate level of experience is beneficial. The rides take place year-round. If it's cold or dark, dress warmly and bring lights. The next two rides are scheduled for June 18 and June 25 at 6 p.m.

The store's website lists the following rules for their dirt rides:

We ride together and re-group

It's not a race, but we like to have fun

Full suspension or hardtail is cool

We night ride when the time changes

Rides vary in length, difficulty and location - contact/follow us for weekly info!

Please come prepared with the gear you need!!!

HAVE FUN!

Learn more about Overmountain Cycles through their website, on Facebook or Instagram. The store is located at 313 N. Green Street in downtown Morganton, North Carolina.