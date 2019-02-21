Park friends announce classic hikes

× Expand Jon Reynolds

Explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park and enhance its trail system through Friends of the Smokies’ ninth annual Classic Hikes of the Smokies series. Monthly guided day hikes of varying length and difficulty raise money for the Trails Forever endowment to maintain the nearly 900 miles of trails in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Mountain vistas, historic structures, wildflowers, and waterfalls are just a few of the highlights you’ll experience, as well as the opportunity to see up close the impact of the restoration work done by the Trails Forever crew.

The first Classic Hike of 2019 is Tuesday, March 13, on Big Creek Trail. This is an easy 4.3 miles and includes stops at Midnight Hole and Mouse Creek Falls. Maggie Valley resident Jack Case will lead the group. Through his lifelong proximity to the Smokies, Jack developed an interest in the history of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He is passionate and knowledgeable about the area and enjoys hiking the many beautiful and diverse trails.

Friends of the Smokies will also offer an all-inclusive overnight in Gatlinburg that provides the chance to experience iconic trails in the park on June 25-26.

Guided hikes are held on the second Tuesday of each month, March-December. To learn more and register for an upcoming hike, visit Hike.FriendsOfTheSmokies.org.

Individual hikes are $20 for current Friends of the Smokies members and $35 for new and renewing members. Hikers interested in registering for the full nine-hike series (excluding the overnight experience) can mail a check before March 12 to Friends of the Smokies, PO Box 3179, Asheville, NC 28802 for the discounted series registration rate of $160.