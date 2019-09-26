Park in the Dark at Chimney Rock

Celebrate the autumn season by watching nightfall from the top of Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park.

Enjoy hands-on activities, nature stations, storytelling around the campfire, s’mores, stargazing and much more during this fundraising event for the Friends of Chimney Rock State Park. This non-profit organization helps support the park through volunteering and fundraising with a focus on recreational access, education, and protection of the ecological resources within the Hickory Nut Gorge.

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park is an astounding outdoor destination located 25 miles southeast of Asheville on U.S. 64/74A in Chimney Rock, North Carolina. It is recognized as one of the Southeast’s most iconic sites and popular travel destinations. The Park’s 535-million-year-old monolith called Chimney Rock can be accessed via a state-of-the-art elevator or the nearly 500-step Outcroppings Trail.

“This is our annual fundraiser and all proceeds will be used to improve the park for future visitors,” said Ryan Lubbers of Friends of Chimney Rock State Park. “We are looking forward to the park in the dark event and invite everyone to come out and celebrate a very extraordinary evening at the rock.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 12, from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., weather permitting.

The elevator and outcroppings trail will be open for the festivities. Visitors can enjoy stargazing from the top of the rock, eat s’mores while listening to campfire stories, check out multiple nocturnal animal encounters and participate in gear demonstrations. The night will conclude with a spooky campfire story at the base of the chimney.

The cost is $20 per adult, $8 for children ages 5-15, and free for children ages 4 and under. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ChimneyRockPark.com. Tickets must be pre-purchased by October 10.